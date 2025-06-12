National News
More Overdose Prevention Sites Likely Coming to Hospitals Across BC

By Michelle Gamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee B.C. is setting things in motion to build more overdose prevention sites at hospitals, adding to the nine sites that are already open at hospitals like Surrey Memorial and St. Paul’s, according to the Health Ministry. Overdose prevention sites allow patients to legally use unregulated drugs while supervised by health-care professionals who can step in if there’s a medical emergency such as an overdose. These sites help build trust and relationships, which can be used to connect people with other services, like housing and treatment, the ministry said last Thursday. The announcement says the province has “given direction” to the health authorities on the “consultation and approval requirements for creating new overdose prevention services at hospital sites.” A group of doctors…

