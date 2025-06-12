National News
ticker

Using AI to protect caribou migration in a changing Arctic

June 12, 2025 67 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A machine learning tool is offering new hope for one of Canada’s most vulnerable caribou migrations. Researchers are turning to artificial intelligence to predict when and where the Dolphin and Union caribou will cross the sea ice between Victoria Island and the mainland of Nunavut — a migration that takes place each spring and fall but has become more dangerous as climate change thins the ice and shipping traffic climbs. Caribou can drown if they try to cross ice that is unstable, and the risk increases when icebreakers and other vessels move through the area — and the ships are arriving in greater numbers than ever before. The tool called IceNet can help protect caribou by warning when migration conditions…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations and Brantford-Brant Paramedics team up to grant golf wish

June 12, 2025 58

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A tee time with loved ones…

Read more
National News

Legal experts gear up to challenge Bill 5 as First Nations pledge to ‘close Ontario’s economy’

June 12, 2025 54

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Rallies for endangered species. Protests led by…

Read more