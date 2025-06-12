Using AI to protect caribou migration in a changing Arctic

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A machine learning tool is offering new hope for one of Canada’s most vulnerable caribou migrations. Researchers are turning to artificial intelligence to predict when and where the Dolphin and Union caribou will cross the sea ice between Victoria Island and the mainland of Nunavut — a migration that takes place each spring and fall but has become more dangerous as climate change thins the ice and shipping traffic climbs. Caribou can drown if they try to cross ice that is unstable, and the risk increases when icebreakers and other vessels move through the area — and the ships are arriving in greater numbers than ever before. The tool called IceNet can help protect caribou by warning when migration conditions…



