Oneida Energy Storage the largest in Canada

June 25, 2025 70 views
Each battery pack weighs 84,000 pounds.

By Tara Lindemann, Writer The Indigenous-led Oneida Energy Storage is the first and largest battery storage of its kind in Canada, one of the largest in the world, and it’s been fully operational since April 23. The facility is located within Nanticoke Industrial Park, next door to Imperial Oil’s Nanticoke refinery, and a mere five kilometres north of one North America’s largest former coal-fired plants: and while the 250 megawatt (MH), and 1,000 megawatts-per-hour (MWh) lithium-ion battery energy storage facility is expected to be a game changer by harnessing surplus energy generated by nuclear plants and windmills at night, it wasn’t easy for the province to get on board. “Ontario, the system operator, simply didn’t have the right toolkit to harness that great value,” said Matt Jamieson, President and Chief…

