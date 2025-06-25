First Nations will seek to have herbicide banned from traditional territories

By Tara Lindemann, writer The herbicide glyphosate has been banned from Ontario’s lawns for more than decade, and now First Nations of Ontario are seeking to have it abolished from their traditional territories – and altogether. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in most weed killers. Ontario banned the herbicide from cosmetic uses in 2009, but has dispersed it aerially as part of weed management around hydro wires and reforestation efforts, and it’s allowed in agricultural practices. But on Day three at the All Chiefs Assembly on June 19, they voted to have it abolished from their traditional territories. “This practice of using Glyphosate is poisoning and destroying the whole ecosystem, our forestry, the animals and the plants, our medicines, are suffering,”said an unnamed representative forf longtime advocate against the herbicide,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice