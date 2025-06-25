Local News
ticker

Rainstorm causes flooding, evacuation and road closures

June 25, 2025 81 views
Rain water flooded many of the roads in Six Nations last Wednesday June 18th, causing some roads to be closed to traffic.

By Tara Lindemann Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Six Nations band administration offices closed with staff working from home, the seniors’ were evacuated to a nearby lodge and homeowners all took on nature when rainfall hit Wednesday, (June 18) causing severe flooding and a “state of emergency” to be declared. While community members began clean-up of the day long downpour Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNEC) announced that, in the wake of a “state of emergency,” it will be assessing support following the severe flooding. The territory and surrounding area experienced multiple heavy downpours, closing roads and delaying traffic. “Closed Road” signage blocked several parts of the territory the next day, The assessment includes “checking the status of SNGR buildings and gathering information from…

