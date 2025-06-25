Time to clear the air on cannabis

Nothing could be burning hotter than Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) move to try to control its cannabis flop. Since it began four years ago it has been a fine example of how not to proceed. It took almost two years to develop Six Nations cannabis “law” not to mention time to appoint an on again, off again Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) who’s only consistency has been the presence of one of its members former councillor Carl Hill. Even the current elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill can’t hide from the controversy. She was a councillor through the progression of a cannabis industry here. As time went on the chair has changed, the members have changed, SNEC has changed and during those years the community decided it would not wait and…
