Today in History

June 24 In 2021, the chief of Saskatchewan’s Cowessess First Nation said the community found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school. Chief Cadmus Delorme said there may have been markers on some at one point. June 25 In 1876, General George Custer’s U.S. army regiment was massacred in the battle of the “Little Big Horn” in Montana; 263 soldiers, including Custer, died in the engagement with several thousand Lakota and Cheyenne warriors. The U.S. military concluded Custer made several mistakes that led to the massacre. In 1968, two notable firsts accompanied a sweeping victory for Pierre Trudeau’s Liberals in a federal election. Lincoln Alexander became Canada’s first Black MP when he won a Hamilton seat for the Conservatives. Len Marchand’s victory in Kamloops, B.C., made…
