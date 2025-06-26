National News
Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee paddlers reignite the Dish with One Spoon Treaty

June 26, 2025 88 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor WIIKWEMKOONG—Two canoes moved across the morning water like prayers whispered in two languages. Paddles stirred the shoreline silence, each stroke a syllable in a story long interrupted. It was day two of the Two Nations Cultural Exchange—an event bringing together the Haudenosaunee of Six Nations of the Grand River and Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. Together, they paddled to Skulls Point, a site of layered history on Mnidoo Mnising—sacred ground for both nations, though claimed by neither in recent memory. Until now. “This hasn’t happened in generations,” said Jackie Jameson, senior manager of tourism and community development for Six Nations Tourism. “Maybe ever. Our nations paddling together, as allies, to this place—it’s powerful. Not just symbolic. Real.” Before the French, before…

