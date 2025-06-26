National News
ticker

First Nations leaders allege consent without veto is not consent

June 26, 2025 99 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—On June 21, while communities across the country marked National Indigenous Peoples Day with cultural celebrations, some Indigenous leaders were once again drawing attention to concerns about the ongoing erosion of Indigenous rights through federal and provincial legislation. In an interview, First Nations policy analyst Russell Diabo emphasized that the passage of Bill C-15 in 2021—Canada’s legislation to align federal law with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP)—was fundamentally flawed. “In 2021, the Liberal-NDP alliance refused to accept any amendments to Bill C-15 to fix the fatal flaws,” Mr. Diabo said. “That includes amendments proposed by Chief Ross Montour of Kahnawà:ke, representing the AFNQL (Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador). Those were ignored.” Mr. Diabo…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brazeau recovering after collapsing in Senate Wednesday due to ‘dizzy spell’

June 26, 2025 72

By David Baxter Sen. Patrick Brazeau is recovering after a “dizzy spell” made him “briefly lose…

Read more
National News

Federal Court approves Indian Hospitals class-action settlement

June 26, 2025 77

By Alessia Passafiume The Federal Court has approved a class-action settlement for people who suffered abuse…

Read more