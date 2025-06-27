National News
Saskatchewan’s former top Mountie, Rhonda Blackmore, hired for new job with RCMP

June 27, 2025 94 views

By Jeremy Simes The RCMP says Saskatchewan’s former commanding officer now has a new job with the force. Mounties say Rhonda Blackmore has been hired as assistant commissioner of Indigenous and support services, replacing Warren Brown, who recently announced his retirement. Blackmore abruptly left her previous role in early June and has been replaced by an interim commanding officer until a new one is selected. Media reports have cited an email from Blackmore saying she was removed from the position due to anonymous complaints made against her. RCMP declined to comment on the complaints and whether they were launched through the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan and a local petition have called on Mounties to explain what happened and undertake an external review…

