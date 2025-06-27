National News
Nova Scotia ministers silent on environmental racism report, to meet with authors

June 27, 2025 86 views

By Keith Doucette Nova Scotia government ministers say they will meet with a panel tasked with examining environmental racism in the province, although they remain tight-lipped on the panel’s findings, which were submitted a year ago. Following a cabinet meeting Thursday, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Twila Grosse confirmed the meeting, adding she will attend. “We want to ensure that we collaborate and that we move forward,” she said on the report by the eight-member panel appointed in June 2023 to look at how racism affects a community’s natural environment. It was delivered to the province about a year ago. The panel’s members included community leaders with expertise in subjects such as Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian history, law, health and environmental sciences. Environmental racism can occur in instances…

