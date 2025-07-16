No other word for it but secrecy…

In a day and age when cities, countries and the world are all looking to open their doors and get their citizenry involved….Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is moving in the opposite direction. Under the guise of claiming they are trying to provide information to the community the current council is taking a huge step backwards. It is looking to shut down the live streaming of council meetings and allow in person attendance at council sessions only. They haven’t explained why or even how they intend to even ensure a in-house audience would be Six Nations members unless they plan to demand status cards or even are able to explain how they have the right to demand a status card from an individual. It is going to get complicated to…
Special Olympics bocce tournament is “a ball”
July 16, 2025 95
By Tara Lindemann Writer Bocce is all about the team sport, according to Special Olympics Ontario…
Six Nations Elected Council may shut down council live streaming
July 16, 2025 99
By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming…