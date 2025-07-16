Local News
Seniors on reserve to get more in Senior Relief Fund

July 16, 2025 103 views

Six Nations seniors who live off-reserve won’t have access to the Six Nations Senior Relief Fund, but for those living on-reserve the income cap was increased. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved amendments to the Senior Relief Fund Policy during its General Finance meeting on July 7, following discussion around income thresholds, eligibility, and the evolving financial needs of community members. Elissa Smith, Senior Manager of Allied Health Services at Six Nations Well-being Department walked SNEC through highlighted updates, including revised eligibility criteria, financial caps, and new provisions for urgent needs and medical equipment not covered by other funding sources. One change, which didn’t see opposition, is in the scope of the policy which will only allow members living on the reserve to qualify for the fund. “Off-reserve homes develop…

