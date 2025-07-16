Six Nations encourages measles vaccinating as Ontario outbreak grows

By Tara Lindemann Writer Ontario has received reports of 2,230 cases of measles in 2025, according to Public Health Ontario’s Enhanced Epidemiological Summary. Although there are no reported cases in Six Nations of the Grand River in that period, the report revealed that the second-largest Ontario-wide outbreak since October 18, 2024 occurred next door. Grand Erie Public Health has reported 289 cases of measles in Brant County, accounting for 13 percent of infected Ontarians. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that remains in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. Symptoms include a fever and small, white spots inside the mouth; red, watery eyes and cough, and a rash forms at least three to five days after symptoms reveal themselves. Measles offers a 90 percent infection…



