Ontario’s new presumed consent Organ Donation legislation infringes on Indigenous cultural and spirtual beliefs

July 16, 2025 105 views

Six Nations is preparing to formally oppose Ontario’s Bill 4, the Peter Kormos Memorial Act, due to serious cultural and consultation concerns about the proposed organ donation legislation. Councillor Amos Key, chair of the Wellbeing Committee gave a committee update to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at the General Council meeting on July 8 describing the legislation as “significant” for First Nations, “because of significant cultural considerations.” Bill 4, currently in second reading as of June 16, would shift Ontario to a presumed consent model for organ and tissue donation, meaning individuals would be automatically considered donors unless they explicitly opt out. “We are wanting to send a letter with our disappointment in not being engaged or consulted on that,” Key said. “We are against the legislation.” Director of Wellbeing…

