Local News
ticker

Councillor Amos Key taking on health care system…wants “state-of-the art” system

July 16, 2025 105 views

Six Nations needs more health care options, more doctors, and more funding to attain those goals. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is preparing to host Dr. Jane Philpott, Chair of Ontario’s Primary Care Action Team and former federal Minister of Health, on July 23 to raise urgent concerns ranging from the community’s exclusion from Ontario’s new primary care strategy to an integrated health facility. Councillor Amos Key, chair of the Wellbeing Committee confirmed her visit during the July 8th SNEC General Council meeting as part of his committee update. “That’s going to be great because there are lots of things we want to share with her,” Key said. The province’s current approach to primary care expansion has left First Nations, including Six Nations, out of policy and funding conversations, he…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Police joined area police forces in hosting the Special Olympics with the bocce tournament held at the Six Nations sports field grounds last week.. Page 5. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Special Olympics bocce tournament is “a ball”

July 16, 2025 94

By Tara Lindemann Writer Bocce is all about the team sport, according to Special Olympics Ontario…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council may shut down council live streaming

July 16, 2025 99

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is considering shutting down the live streaming…

Read more