NWMO selects Centre of Expertise designer

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source IGNACE — The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has selected the engineering and architectural design company for its planned Centre of Expertise. CIMA Canada, also called CIMA+, has won the contract to design, create technical specifications and draw up cost estimates for the multimillion-dollar facility in Ignace. The engineering firm, supported by a team of architects and subcontractors, has offices in Thunder Bay and cities across Canada from Victoria to St. John’s. A news release on Thursday said the firm “will lead the project from their Thunder Bay office as prime consultant in collaboration with experts from” other firms, including i4architecture, Warrior Engineering, Woodland Heritage Northwest and Scatliff + Miller + Murray in Thunder Bay “as one team.” Vince Ponka, the…



