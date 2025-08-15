‘Serious business’: Judge to go ahead with review of Alberta separation question

By Jack Farrell A judicial review of a proposed Alberta separation referendum question will go ahead, after an application to quash the proceeding and have the question approved without scrutiny was denied. Court of King’s Bench Justice Colin Feasby said in his ruling Thursday that a judicial review and full hearing on the constitutionality of the question would benefit democracy. “A referendum on Alberta independence that could lead to the breakup of Canada is serious business,” the judge said, adding that he thinks there are valid arguments to be made on both sides of the issue. “The citizens of Alberta deserve to have these arguments made properly and heard in full. Democracy demands nothing less.” Alberta’s chief electoral officer, Gordon McClure, referred the question to court last month so a…
