Racial profiling of customers a neglected human rights issue, report says

August 15, 2025 129 views

By Ashley Joannou Heiltsuk Tribal Council Chief Marilyn Slett says no one in her community is immune to the small acts of racial profiling that can embed themselves in the everyday life of an Indigenous person in Canada. “It’s my parents going to a restaurant, and it’s not a busy time in that restaurant, and they’re refusing to serve them,” she said. “(It’s) myself going grocery shopping in a neighbouring community and having a store employee literally follow me around in the grocery store. These things happen to our community members, our Indigenous people, on a daily basis and it’s to some degree being normalized.” The behaviour, known as consumer racial profiling, is a neglected human rights issue in Canada that requires proper study, according to a new report written…

