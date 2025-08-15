‘It will feel amazing’: Indigenous artist speaks as Treaty 8 mural takes shape

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An Indigenous artist is inching closer to completing the Treaty 8 mural project against the backdrop of a prominent office building in town. Alisa Parenteau (nee Froh) is hard at work on the artwork, which will be completed on the Treaty 8 Tribal Association’s south wall at its offices on 100th Avenue in Fort St. John. Vandals targeted the wall with profanities and swastikas earlier this year, and the mural project was announced last month. Parenteau said the mural, which will depict an Indigenous woman holding the Treaty 8 medal against a landscape, came to her in a dream back in 2021. “It will just feel amazing,” said Parenteau. “I am still in awe that I even…



