National News
‘We can do better’: Indigenous people overrepresented in B.C. police watchdog cases

August 15, 2025 154 views

By Ashley Joannou The head of British Columbia’s police watchdog says Indigenous people remain overrepresented in its investigations of incidents involving officers in which someone is seriously injured or killed. In her first report as chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, Jessica Berglund said about six per cent of B.C.’s population identify as Indigenous, yet 18 per cent of those involved in IIO investigations were Indigenous. Berglund said in an interview on Thursday that she thinks there may be additional cases involving Indigenous people that her office is not aware of because citizens could feel uncomfortable coming forward. In those situations, they rely on local organizations working in communities to help bridge the gap, she said. “We have already had at least one case in the last several…

