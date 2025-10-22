Six Nations Elected Chief “shocked’ during visit to Iroquois Lodge

Local News
Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill was “shocked” by the state of the Iroquois Lodge and is calling for construction of a new facility to start as soon as possible. Elected Chief Hill updated Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) on a series of community events, meetings, and initiatives during the General Council meeting on October 14. “It was shocking, the damage and devastation are nothing I’ve ever seen before,” she said. On October 7, Elected Chief Hill, Councillors Greg Frazer and Amos Key Jr., toured the Iroquois Lodge with Peter Kaftarian, Interim Deputy Minister of the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care and the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility. Hill described the damage to the facility as “shocking” and said there is an urgent need to build a new lodge. She…

