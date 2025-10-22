Brantford native Housing moves closer to new housing facility

By Carly McHugh, Writer Brantford Native Housing (BNH) is much closer to breaking ground on a new, 12-unit supportive housing facility, thanks to a $4.8 million investment from the Ontario government. Located at 309 Campbell St., the project is modelled after Ojistoh House, BNH’s current multi-unit transitional home for local urban Indigenous women and their children. Once complete, it will offer a variety of support services to more of these community members who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. “We have found that creating a safe space and independent place for women and children to rebuild their life, to have healing, and to be from a cultural perspective, and most importantly, for Indigenous by Indigenous, is amazing,” said BNH’s executive director, Alma Arguello. “They’re able to heal. They’re able…
