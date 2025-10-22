Local News
Brantford native Housing moves closer to new housing facility

October 22, 2025 107 views
Coun. Richard Carpenter, Mayor David Bailey, Andrew Trevor, Alma Arguello, Parliamentary assistant Matthew Rae and MPP Will Bouma celebrate Ontario’s $4.8 million investment in Brantford Native Housing’s upcoming supportive housing project.

By Carly McHugh, Writer Brantford Native Housing (BNH) is much closer to breaking ground on a new, 12-unit supportive housing facility, thanks to a $4.8 million investment from the Ontario government. Located at 309 Campbell St., the project is modelled after Ojistoh House, BNH’s current multi-unit transitional home for local urban Indigenous women and their children. Once complete, it will offer a variety of support services to more of these community members who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. “We have found that creating a safe space and independent place for women and children to rebuild their life, to have healing, and to be from a cultural perspective, and most importantly, for Indigenous by Indigenous, is amazing,” said BNH’s executive director, Alma Arguello. “They’re able to heal. They’re able…

