Social Services building construction extended, costs up

Completion of Six Nations Social Services huge building renovation not only received a three-month renovation extention but costs have ballooned to almost $15 million. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved the extension at its Oct 14th session. The Community Committee sought the extension on behalf of Paulsan Construction who said they need more time to complete the project. SNEC approved the new date, authorizing Chief Executive Officer Tracy Brant to sign the change order once it is prepared. The request extends the Social Services and Administration Building at 15 Sunrise Court, completion date from September 26, 2025, to December 15, 2025. Councillor Cynthia Jamieson asked about potential expenses tied to the extension and Councillor Dale Bomberry said the delay will not result in additional capital costs, but there may be…
