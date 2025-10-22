Six Nations community wide Food Sustainability summit coming

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved a plan to host a community-wide Food Sustainability and Food Security Summit with the aim to strengthen local food systems and support year-round access to healthy foods. The Department of Well-Being and Well-Being Committee motion, was approved at SNEC’s October 14th meeting. The motion called for the summit to bring together farmers, food producers, hunters, and other stakeholders in the community to collaborate on improving food security at Six Nations. Councillor Amos Key Jr. said the idea grew from months of discussion among committee members and staff about how to better connect people and programs already working to feed the community. “We’ve been talking about bringing everyone together, the farmers, the greenhouse on Fourth Line, the Kayanase Greenhouse people, the folks who organize…
Related Posts
Manitoba Wildlife Federation warns highway blockade sets “dangerous precedent” as hunters denied access to Crown lands
October 22, 2025 17
By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF) is sounding…
University of Winnipeg emphasizes revitalizing downtown
October 22, 2025 28
By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The University of Winnipeg has charted…