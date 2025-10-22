Supreme court upholds $2 million debt in Mohawk Council of Kanesatake vs Sylvestre

The 24-year-old court battle affects protection of on reserve property By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously upheld a $2 million debt against the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) in its ruling on Mohawk Council of Kanesatake vs Sylvestre. It’s a decision that multiple chiefs say makes a bad situation much worse. MCK Acting Vice chief Brant Etienne recalled feeling “gutted” when he got the news. “It’s not going to be the end of the world,” Etienne said. “But it’s definitely a hindrance to making things better.” The nearly 24-year legal battle drew attention from First Nations across Canada because it involved Section 89 of the Indian Act, which protects property on a reservation from seizure by non-Indigenous creditors. Eric Doucet, legal…
Related Posts
Manitoba Wildlife Federation warns highway blockade sets “dangerous precedent” as hunters denied access to Crown lands
October 22, 2025 18
By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF) is sounding…
University of Winnipeg emphasizes revitalizing downtown
October 22, 2025 28
By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The University of Winnipeg has charted…