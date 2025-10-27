National News
Throne speech focuses on ‘strong, safe and secure’ Saskatchewan

October 27, 2025

By Nicole Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator The provincial government of Saskatchewan opened its legislative session with an agenda targeting economic growth, community safety, affordability and infrastructure. The Throne Speech acknowledged global economic pressures, including the shifting trade relationships and tariffs imposed by the United States and China, and Saskatchewan’s capacity to respond due to its natural resources, diversified export markets and growing labour force. The government recognized that Saskatchewan currently leads Canada in several labour and investment indicators, including employment among women, youth and Indigenous people, as well as private capital investment, which grew 17.3 percent last year to $14.7 billion and is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025. The Throne Speech discussed the resource base beyond oil, potash and uranium; such as aluminium, cobalt, copper,…

