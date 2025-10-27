National News
ticker

Audit finds federal department couldn’t account for 132 Indigenous artworks valued at $14.4 million

October 27, 2025 182 views

By Alessia Passafiume The federal government has lost track of more than 130 Indigenous artworks and risks losing the trust of Indigenous artists if it doesn’t take better care of its collection, an internal audit found last year. The report, dated November 2024, was posted earlier this month on the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada website. It tracked the operations of the department’s Indigenous Art Centre from April 2019 to August 2024. The audit noted the Indigenous Art Centre’s collection — first established by the federal government in 1965 to protect, preserve and promote Indigenous art — consists of more than 5,000 artworks from First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists. The collection is valued at roughly $14.4 million. The audit does not say how much the mislaid artworks are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Lil’wat Nation breaks ground on long-awaited Function Junction development

October 27, 2025 170

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine After more than a decade of planning…

Read more
National News

Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier

October 27, 2025 161

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a…

Read more