National News
ticker

Trump administration posts notice that no federal food aid will go out Nov. 1

October 27, 2025 107 views

By Adriana Gomez Licon The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on. The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November. That program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries. “Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the USDA notice says. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.” The shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is now the second-longest on record. While the Republican…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

James Cree Nation Chief ffended by mandatory federal branding on Orange Shirt Day funding

October 27, 2025 99

By Alessia Passafiume The chief of James Smith Cree Nation says he’s offended by Ottawa’s requirement…

Read more
National News

Chief says he was behind legal threat that got boats banned on Clear Lake

October 27, 2025 122

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun CLEAR LAKE — The chief of a…

Read more