National News
ticker

What to know about uncontacted Indigenous peoples and efforts to protect them

October 27, 2025 115 views

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — From the depths of Brazil’s Amazon to Indonesia’s rainforests, some of the world’s most isolated peoples are being squeezed by roads, miners and drug traffickers — a crisis unfolding far from public view or effective state protection. A new report by Survival International, a London-based Indigenous rights organization, attempts one of the broadest tallies yet, identifying at least 196 uncontacted Indigenous groups in 10 countries, primarily in the South American nations sharing the Amazon rainforest. Released Sunday, the report estimates that nearly 65% face threats from logging, about 40% from mining and around 20% from agribusiness. “These are what I would call silent genocides — there are no TV crews, no journalists. But they are happening, and they’re happening now,” said Fiona Watson,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

James Cree Nation Chief ffended by mandatory federal branding on Orange Shirt Day funding

October 27, 2025 99

By Alessia Passafiume The chief of James Smith Cree Nation says he’s offended by Ottawa’s requirement…

Read more
National News

Chief says he was behind legal threat that got boats banned on Clear Lake

October 27, 2025 122

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun CLEAR LAKE — The chief of a…

Read more