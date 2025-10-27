‘It’s a lot of fun’: Nunavut residents head to polls for election day

By Fakiha Baig It’s election day in Nunavut. Residents across 22 constituencies are to head to the polls to elect their next member of the legislative assembly. The territory has a consensus style of government rather than the more common multi-party system so candidates run as independents. The candidate who receives the most votes in a constituency becomes the MLA. After the election, the MLAs will select the Speaker, premier and ministers in a secret ballot election. Premier P.J. Akeeagok, who represented the Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu riding, announced in July he isn’t seeking re-election and plans to spend more time with his family. MLA and Health Minister John Main, who is running again in the Arviat North-Whale Cove riding, says several issues are at stake. “Health care is a big one,” he…