National News
ticker

Ontario signs deal with Webequie First Nation to speed Ring of Fire road construction

October 29, 2025 83 views

By Liam Casey A northern Ontario First Nation signed a partnership deal with the province Wednesday designed to speed up construction of a road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire, with its chief saying it will lead to prosperity for his community. The province will give Webequie First Nation nearly $40 million to build a community centre with an arena, rebuild its airport terminal that recently burned down and buy materials and equipment to begin early work on a road to the proposed Ring of Fire mining site. “It’s an opportunity for us and we’d like to make that opportunity flourish,” Chief Cornelius Wabasse said. The deal will also provide Webequie with what he said is badly needed mental health resources and support. Premier Doug Ford said prosperity and big…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation files lawsuit demanding Aboriginal title over lands in western Quebec

October 29, 2025 6

An Algonquin First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court over large swaths…

Read more
National News

‘Why did you not warn us’: Frustration for B.C. land owners at Cowichan case meeting

October 29, 2025 107

By Nono Shen Residents of Richmond, B.C., asked why they weren’t told sooner about potential risks…

Read more