Ontario signs deal with Webequie First Nation to speed Ring of Fire road construction

By Liam Casey A northern Ontario First Nation signed a partnership deal with the province Wednesday designed to speed up construction of a road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire, with its chief saying it will lead to prosperity for his community. The province will give Webequie First Nation nearly $40 million to build a community centre with an arena, rebuild its airport terminal that recently burned down and buy materials and equipment to begin early work on a road to the proposed Ring of Fire mining site. “It’s an opportunity for us and we’d like to make that opportunity flourish,” Chief Cornelius Wabasse said. The deal will also provide Webequie with what he said is badly needed mental health resources and support. Premier Doug Ford said prosperity and big…