National Inuit women’s organization appears to oust president, two staff on Truth and Reconciliaiton Day

October 29, 2025 82 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News National Inuit women’s organization Pauktuutit allegedly fired its CEO and president, Nikki Komaksiutiksak, along with two staff at the end of September, according to a letter seen by Nunavut News. The letter from Amautiit Nunavut Inuit Women’s Association states that one employee was let go on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, while Komaksiutiksak and another employee were removed the day before. Just one week after the purported separation, Pauktuutit named a new chair of its board, Looee Mike, as well as a new vice-chair and a new treasurer on Oct. 8. “Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada is undergoing an internal transition process. Out of respect for people’s privacy, we will not comment on individual HR matter,” said Catherine…

