New research reveals that almost half of Canadians believe in the paranormal — ghosts and all

October 29, 2025 78 views

By Tony Silva, and Emily Huddart What would you say if you were told that paranormal activity exists? Well, nearly half of Canadians would agree. What is the paranormal, exactly? It refers to phenomena that science cannot explain and are not part of a major religion in a particular society. In contrast, religious phenomena are part of an established doctrine. For example, in Canada, psychic abilities and Bigfoot or Sasquatch are considered paranormal, while angels and demons are associated with religion. In the summer of 2025, we launched a survey of Canadian attitudes regarding paranormal beliefs in which participation was confidential. And for the first time  in decades, we have nationally representative data on paranormal beliefs and encounters in Canada. Although news outlets regularly publish stories about paranormal beliefs on…

