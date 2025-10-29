‘Earth’s living systems still want to heal’: Scientists urge climate action as coral reefs reach ‘tipping points’

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Waterloo native Neha Acharya-Patel was just 15 when her father took her deep underwater for the first time at a dive park in Gulliver’s Lake, near Hamilton. “It was disgusting and it was so cold…someone had just thrown toilets and refrigerators into it,” Neha tells The Pointer, laughing at the memory. “It was horrible. And then I didn’t dive again.” That changed in 2013, when she moved to British Columbia to pursue an undergraduate degree in marine biology. There, she trained in scientific diving and fell in love with the deep, cold waters of the Pacific Northwest. “There was no going back,” she says. Neha had found her calling and would go on to log more than a thousand scientific dives…