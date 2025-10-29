Ontario signs deal with Webequie First Nation to speed Ring of Fire road construction

By Liam Casey A northern Ontario First Nation has signed a partnership deal with the province designed to speed up construction of a road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire. The province will give Webequie First Nation nearly $40 million to build a community centre with an arena, rebuild its airport terminal that recently burned down and buy materials and equipment to begin early work on a road to the proposed Ring of Fire mining site. Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse says the deal will also provide his community with badly needed mental health resources and support. Wabasse says the Webequie Supply Road is a pathway to economic opportunity for his isolated community, which can only be reached by air or via a winter road that is increasingly shrinking…