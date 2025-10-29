Isuarsivik marks milestone in Nunavik’s journey of recovery

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A mural honouring six pioneering individuals for their work in recovery in Nunavik is painted on the wall facing the parking lot at the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre in Kuujjuaq. The centre is celebrating 30 years of serving communities in the region. Among the pioneers is Roda Grey. In 2007, she returned to Kuujjuaq to train as a substance use counsellor at Isuarsivik. She previously worked at the national level with organizations like Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami in Ottawa, during which time she said she felt “detached” from her community. “I wanted to be a counsellor because I wanted to find out what happened to us in Nunavik,” she said in an interview. “I wanted to be part of the solution when…