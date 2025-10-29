National News
‘Why did you not warn us’: Frustration for B.C. land owners at Cowichan case meeting

October 29, 2025 107 views

By Nono Shen Residents of Richmond, B.C., asked why they weren’t told sooner about potential risks to their property rights at a tense meeting with officials over the impact of the landmark Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title ruling. Tensions and frustrations ran high at the public information meeting at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel on Tuesday night, with affected homeowners peppering Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie with questions. “Why did you not warn us earlier?” homeowner Kal Matt asked Brodie at the meeting, overflowing with hundreds of residents. “Why don’t you tell us sooner?” The meeting came after the British Columbia government tried to impress on the public that the case could be crucial to the fate of private land ownership in the province, with officials staging a technical briefing for journalists,…

