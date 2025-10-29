First Nation files lawsuit demanding Aboriginal title over lands in western Quebec

An Algonquin First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court over large swaths of territory across the west of the province, and is also seeking $5 billion from governments and Crown corporations. Jean-Guy Whiteduck, chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, says the Algonquin people must have a say in the way water, wildlife and forestry are managed in their traditional territory. Meaningful reconciliation can’t exist until that happens, he said in a recent interview. “Billions of dollars have been taken out of our lands with limited return to our community,” said Whiteduck, whose First Nation is located on the shores of the Gatineau River, near Maniwaki, Que. The Aboriginal title claim covers eight areas, including islands in the Ottawa River; Gatineau park and adjoining lands…