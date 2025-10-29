National News
ticker

First Nation files lawsuit demanding Aboriginal title over lands in western Quebec

October 29, 2025 5 views

An Algonquin First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court over large swaths of territory across the west of the province, and is also seeking $5 billion from governments and Crown corporations. Jean-Guy Whiteduck, chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, says the Algonquin people must have a say in the way water, wildlife and forestry are managed in their traditional territory. Meaningful reconciliation can’t exist until that happens, he said in a recent interview. “Billions of dollars have been taken out of our lands with limited return to our community,” said Whiteduck, whose First Nation is located on the shores of the Gatineau River, near Maniwaki, Que. The Aboriginal title claim covers eight areas, including islands in the Ottawa River; Gatineau park and adjoining lands…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Why did you not warn us’: Frustration for B.C. land owners at Cowichan case meeting

October 29, 2025 107

By Nono Shen Residents of Richmond, B.C., asked why they weren’t told sooner about potential risks…

Read more
National News

Isuarsivik marks milestone in Nunavik’s journey of recovery

October 29, 2025 84

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A mural honouring six pioneering individuals for…

Read more