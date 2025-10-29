National News
ticker

Judge says Greenpeace must pay $345 million in pipeline lawsuit, cutting jury amount nearly in half

October 29, 2025 167 views

By Jack Dura BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has ordered Greenpeace to pay damages of $345 million, reducing an earlier jury award after it found the environmental group and related entities were liable for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests of an oil pipeline nearly a decade ago. The award is roughly half the $667 million that a jury previously had awarded to the company, Dallas-based Energy Transfer and subsidiary Dakota Access. State District Judge James Gion granted and denied Greenpeace requests to rule in its favor on various claims before recalculating the damages. Energy Transfer said it intends to appeal the verdict “as we firmly believe that the original jury findings and damages awards for conspiracy and defamation are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ring of Fire road construction could start next year with $40M new deal

October 29, 2025 172

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — Webequie First Nation and the province…

Read more
National News

Eby says powering megaprojects is in B.C.’s interest. Energy experts aren’t so sure

October 29, 2025 151

By Shannon Waters, The Narwhal B.C. Premier David Eby and Energy Minister Adrian Dix are proposing…

Read more