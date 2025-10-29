Eby says powering megaprojects is in B.C.’s interest. Energy experts aren’t so sure

By Shannon Waters, The Narwhal B.C. Premier David Eby and Energy Minister Adrian Dix are proposing big changes to energy policy to allow the province to cash in one of its most valuable assets: electricity. “We need to leverage the benefits that we have here in order to realize the prosperity that we want,” Eby said on Oct. 21 as he unveiled a suite of changes to provincial laws and regulations. “We need to ensure that we’re accessing that clean, reliable, affordable power — the kind of power that will give us an edge in the global economy.” According to Eby, the best use for that power is electrifying emission-intensive industries, like mining and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, and ports to ship those goods overseas. Offering interested companies quick…