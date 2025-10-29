National News
Ring of Fire road construction could start next year with $40M new deal

October 29, 2025 172 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WEBEQUIE — Webequie First Nation and the province have signed a new multi-million dollar deal that both sides say will pave the way for a long-planned road into the Ring of Fire area. At a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse were among those on hand to sign a community partnership agreement for the Webequie Community Access Road. That could see nearly $40 million go to the community as it moves ahead with a project the government called a “critical link” in a project central to its economic strategy for the province. The proposed road would run just over 100 kilometres from the Webequie airport east to the McFaulds Lake area —…

