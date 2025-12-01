Activists, politicians mark World AIDS Day urging criminal reform, prevention funding

By Dylan Robertson AIDS activists are calling on the Liberals to stick with a Trudeau government promise to reform the laws on HIV disclosure, and to get Canada’s efforts to end the pandemic back on track. The HIV Network Legal Network says Canada’s stalled progress on preventing new HIV cases — especially among Indigenous people in the Prairies — is ramping up government spending by millions of dollars. The group is calling on Justice Minister Sean Fraser to take up the Trudeau government’s stalled plan to reform laws used to prosecute people with HIV who don’t disclose their status to sexual partners — even when it’s impossible for them to transmit the virus. To mark World AIDS Day, MPs and senators who are part of the Global Equality Caucus are…



