National News
ticker

Activists, politicians mark World AIDS Day urging criminal reform, prevention funding

December 1, 2025 232 views

By Dylan Robertson AIDS activists are calling on the Liberals to stick with a Trudeau government promise to reform the laws on HIV disclosure, and to get Canada’s efforts to end the pandemic back on track. The HIV Network Legal Network says Canada’s stalled progress on preventing new HIV cases — especially among Indigenous people in the Prairies — is ramping up government spending by millions of dollars. The group is calling on Justice Minister Sean Fraser to take up the Trudeau government’s stalled plan to reform laws used to prosecute people with HIV who don’t disclose their status to sexual partners — even when it’s impossible for them to transmit the virus. To mark World AIDS Day, MPs and senators who are part of the Global Equality Caucus are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New HIV prevention guidelines say doctors should not be ‘gatekeeping’ PrEP Slugline: HIV-Prevention-Guidelines

December 1, 2025 209

By Hannah Alberga A coalition of doctors across Canada is releasing a new guideline for prescribing…

Read more
National News

As the Similkameen River runs ‘black,’ regional leaders plan future of watershed protection

December 1, 2025 178

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews y̓ilmixʷm (Chief) kalʔlùpaɋʹn Keith Crow says the Similkameen…

Read more