N.B. opens new anti-racism office, but leaves examination of police racism in limbo

January 19, 2026 89 views

The New Brunswick government’s first official response to a 2022 report on systemic racism includes the creation of a new anti-racism office, but the province is not committing to moving ahead with key recommendations related to racism in policing. On Friday, Jean-Claude D’Amours, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, highlighted the new office tasked with tracking the government’s response to 86 recommendations made by former systemic racism commissioner Manju Varma three years ago. “Our immediate goal for the office is to continue the work to address the recommendations in the report while building key partnerships,” D’Amours told reporters. “In the longer term, we will develop a more robust anti-racism action plan in collaboration with those partners.” D’Amours was vague about which of the recommendations the government would pursue, however….

