National News
ticker

Montreal metro constable charged with armed assault against Indigenous person

February 26, 2026 227 views

A special constable working in Montreal’s metro system is facing assault charges against an Indigenous person. Quebec’s police watchdog says the 39-year-old constable has been charged with armed assault and assault, with the case returning to court in May. Charging documents filed in Quebec court say the alleged offences occurred in the Berri-UQAM metro station on Jan. 13, 2025. The alleged victim was a member of the Cree Nation and was not badly injured. The watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — is mandated to investigate criminal allegations targeting police officers, including all cases where the alleged victim or complainant is Indigenous. In 2021 inspectors with the transit agency became special constables — the status of peace officer subject to Quebec’s Police Act. This report by The Canadian Press was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

U.S.-Despite recent gains, tribal citizens descended from slaves face disparate treatment

February 27, 2026 82

By Savannah Peters And Graham Lee Brewer MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Tribal citizens whose ancestors were…

Read more
National News

With only 3 women left, an Amazon tribe faced extinction. An unexpected birth now brings hope

February 27, 2026 105

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa SAO PAULO (AP) — Pugapia and her daughters Aiga and Babawru lived…

Read more