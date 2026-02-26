Montreal metro constable charged with armed assault against Indigenous person

A special constable working in Montreal’s metro system is facing assault charges against an Indigenous person. Quebec’s police watchdog says the 39-year-old constable has been charged with armed assault and assault, with the case returning to court in May. Charging documents filed in Quebec court say the alleged offences occurred in the Berri-UQAM metro station on Jan. 13, 2025. The alleged victim was a member of the Cree Nation and was not badly injured. The watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — is mandated to investigate criminal allegations targeting police officers, including all cases where the alleged victim or complainant is Indigenous. In 2021 inspectors with the transit agency became special constables — the status of peace officer subject to Quebec’s Police Act. This report by The Canadian Press was…



