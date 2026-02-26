Brantford Police Make Arrest in two decade old Baby Parker Investigation

BRANTFORD,ONT- After 21-years the Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested and charged a woman in the death of Baby Parker. A 39-year-old woman, who was from Brantford at the tme of the incident is a facing a series of charges The charges come after a citizen discovered the deceased body of a full-term newborn baby boy July 28, 2005, in the area of the walking trails near Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive in Brantford BPS launched an extensive investigation into the identity of the unknown infant who became known as Baby Parker. Until now, neither the child’s mother nor father had been identified. Police have been able to identify the mother of Baby Parker with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service, and the use of new DNA technologies and…



