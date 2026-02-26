National News
ticker

Judge says he will order Greenpeace to pay an expected $345 million in oil pipeline protest case

February 26, 2026 197 views

By Jack Dura BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has said he will order Greenpeace to pay damages expected to total $345 million in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline from nearly a decade ago, a figure the environmental group contends it cannot pay. In court papers filed Tuesday, Judge James Gion said he would sign an order requiring several Greenpeace entities to pay the judgment to pipeline company Energy Transfer. He set that amount at $345 million last year in a decision that reduced a jury’s damages by about half, but his latest filing didn’t specify a final amount. The long-awaited order is expected to launch an appeal process in the North Dakota Supreme Court from both sides. Last year, a nine-person jury found…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police Make Arrest in two decade old Baby Parker Investigation

February 26, 2026 10

BRANTFORD,ONT- After 21-years the Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested and charged a woman in the…

Read more
National News

Overcrowded housing in First Nations ‘nothing new’: Regional Chief

February 26, 2026 172

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Ontario First Nations leaders continue…

Read more