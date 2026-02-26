National News
ticker

Olympic hockey fans slow court network as sexual assault trial gets underway

February 26, 2026 208 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen The men’s Olympic hockey quarterfinal in Milan, Italy briefly threatened to delay the start of a sexual assault and indecent assault trial in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Irvine Francis Charleyboy, the 80-year-old former Alexis Creek Indian band chief, pleaded not guilty in BC Supreme Court to charges dating back to 1980. Last November, Charleyboy was acquitted of charges dating back to 1974. Before the trial began, Justice Kevin Loo agreed to allow a court-approved support worker to sit near a complainant while she testified behind a screen. As she made the application, Crown prosecutor Paola Konge remarked that her computer was “exceptionally slow” in accessing documents. “There’s unfortunate connectivity issues happening of late,” Konge said. Loo had the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

U.S.-Despite recent gains, tribal citizens descended from slaves face disparate treatment

February 27, 2026 80

By Savannah Peters And Graham Lee Brewer MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Tribal citizens whose ancestors were…

Read more
National News

With only 3 women left, an Amazon tribe faced extinction. An unexpected birth now brings hope

February 27, 2026 104

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa SAO PAULO (AP) — Pugapia and her daughters Aiga and Babawru lived…

Read more