National News
ticker

Changing Trails: Nunatsiavummiut losing traditional routes as climate change wreaks havoc in Labrador

February 26, 2026 339 views

By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent A brook has opened up near Rigolet. There is thin ice near Postville. An early snowfall slowed ice growth near Nain. Traditional snowmobile  routes aren’t safe near Makkovik. Throughout Nunatsiavut, a warming and  less predictable climate is changing ice patterns Inuit have used for  centuries. Glen Sheppard, a former AngajukKak of Postville, is worried it’s just  a matter of time before someone goes through the ice on their  snowmobile/ski-doo. “We’re facing huge, huge changes,” he says. Sheppard serves on Postville’s volunteer Search and Rescue team. He  recently travelled out of the community to cut firewood, something many  Inuit rely on for heat in the winter months, when he found “slob”  ice—when ice softens and turns to slush—and even open water. “It’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

U.S.-Despite recent gains, tribal citizens descended from slaves face disparate treatment

February 27, 2026 80

By Savannah Peters And Graham Lee Brewer MCLOUD, Okla. (AP) — Tribal citizens whose ancestors were…

Read more
National News

With only 3 women left, an Amazon tribe faced extinction. An unexpected birth now brings hope

February 27, 2026 105

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa SAO PAULO (AP) — Pugapia and her daughters Aiga and Babawru lived…

Read more