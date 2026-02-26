Changing Trails: Nunatsiavummiut losing traditional routes as climate change wreaks havoc in Labrador

By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent A brook has opened up near Rigolet. There is thin ice near Postville. An early snowfall slowed ice growth near Nain. Traditional snowmobile routes aren’t safe near Makkovik. Throughout Nunatsiavut, a warming and less predictable climate is changing ice patterns Inuit have used for centuries. Glen Sheppard, a former AngajukKak of Postville, is worried it’s just a matter of time before someone goes through the ice on their snowmobile/ski-doo. “We’re facing huge, huge changes,” he says. Sheppard serves on Postville’s volunteer Search and Rescue team. He recently travelled out of the community to cut firewood, something many Inuit rely on for heat in the winter months, when he found “slob” ice—when ice softens and turns to slush—and even open water. “It’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice