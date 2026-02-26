Brantford police investigating jewelry store robbery, seeking public’s help

BRANTFORD,ONT-The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s help after a robbery hit a jewelry store Monday, February 23, 2026, at about 4:25 p.m.. BPS said four men, wearing masks, entered a jewelry store located inside the Lynden Park Mall, smashed glass display cabinets and stole a large quantity of jewelry. The suspects are described as follows: Suspect #1: Male, white, thin build, approximately 5’7” – 5’9” tall, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants Suspect #2: Male, black, approximately 250 lbs., between 5’8” – 5’10” tall, wearing all black clothing Suspect #3 & 4: Male, black, approximately 5’7” – 5’9” tall, thin build, wearing all black clothing Employees and patrons were within the store at the time of the incident; however, no physical injuries were reported. Anyone…



